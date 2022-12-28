ACES to host ‘Potbelly Perspectives’ speaker series

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies will kick off its “Potbelly Perspectives’ speaker series on Jan. 4, with five events planned through early March.

Speakers will share stories about bikepacking across Europe, the midterm elections campaign trail, the Amazon rainforest, ski mountaineering, and endurance running.

“We are excited to continue the long tradition of gathering our community at Hallam Lake during the winter months to hear stories of adventure and exploration from some of our valley’s most interesting locals,” said Christy Mahon, development director at ACES, in a statement.

Each of the five speakers will present on Wednesday evenings at ACES Hallam Lake, 100 Puppy Smith St.

Registration is required for each presentation: $5 for nonmembers and free for ACES members. Register at the ACES website .





Aspen Brewing Co. and Capitol Creek Brewery will provide cold beer; hot tea and light snacks will be provided by ACES.

SCHEDULE

Colorado’s Third Congressional District: A 24,000 Mile, Father-Son Journey

with Adam Frisch & son, Felix

Jan. 4, 6-7 p.m.

Conservation & Climate in the Peruvian Amazon: Observations & Revelations from the Cloud Forest to the Tropics

with Isa Catto & Daniel Shaw

Jan. 18, 6-7 p.m.

If You Want to Go Far, Go Together: Finding the “We” in Individual Sport

with Jeff Colt

Feb. 1, 6-7 p.m.

From the Black Forest to the Black Sea: 1,900 Miles Across Europe on Human-Powered Bikes

with Craig & Pamela Mackey

Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m.

Avalanche Dreams: A Ski Mountaineer’s Life

with Lou Dawson

March 1, 6- p.m.