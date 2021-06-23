A Western tradition returns to Snowmass Village

Children participate in the popular mutton busting competition during the Snowmass Rodeo on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Austin Colbert/Snowmass Sun file photo

Ropers, riders, wranglers and revelers are back in Snowmass Village this summer with the return of the Snowmass Rodeo starting this Wednesday through Aug. 18.

After a pandemic-induced hiatus last year, Wednesday’s launch marks the kickoff of the 47th season of the rodeo, which is produced by the Snowmass Western Heritage Association.

“We are so thrilled to bring the Rodeo back to Snowmass this summer,” the association’s executive director Darce Vold said in a news release last week. “The Rodeo means so much to us and to the Snowmass Community. We were remiss not to have it last year, but summer 2021 is going to be better than ever.”

A full slate of the usual competitions includes saddle bronc and bull riding, team roping and barrel racing as well as kid-friendly events like mutton busting and the calf scramble.

Pre-rodeo activities like chicken poop bingo, a petting zoo and mechanical bull rides also return this year; rodeo gates open at 5 p.m. and competition begins promptly at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the gate and online; admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets purchased online can be picked up at will call. Masks are not required at the outdoor venue but are still required on public transportation to and from the event, including Snowmass Village Shuttle and Roaring Fork Transportation Authority buses, per the release.

For more information, visit snowmassrodeo.org .

