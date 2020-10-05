Singer Suzanne Vega to perform virtual concert Wednesday

The Wheeler Opera House is joining in on a live-streamed concert by folk singer Suzanne Vega from the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The Wheeler – where Vega headlined in November 2007 – is one of 80 independent venues and promoters with whom Vega has partnered for the virtual concert in a gesture of support for the independent live music industry crippled by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The full-band set will celebrate Vega’s new career-spanning album, “An Evening of New York Songs and Stories,” honoring Vega’s long musical relationship with her hometown. She will be joined on the Blue Note stage by longtime guitarist Gerry Leonard, bassist Jeff Allen and keyboardist Jason Hart.

Since the release of her self-titled 1985 debut album, Vega has given sold-out concerts in many of the world’s best-known venues and has become known for hits like “Tom’s Diner” and “Luka.”

Tickets are $20,available at aspenshowtix.com. A limited number of free tickets are also available to Wheeler Wins members. More info at wheeleroperahouse.com.