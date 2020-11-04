Aspen awaits presidential results
In Pitkin County, where there are 13,774 active registered voters, 8,906 people cast their votes for Biden, and 2,739 for Trump. That was with 86.8% of votes counted at 12:09 a.m.
Live Story – Election 2020
The 2020 ballot includes everything from the presidential election to picking a mayor and Town Council for Snowmass Village. Here’s information to help voters in Pitkin and Eagle counties. For more 2020 Election coverage, go to aspentimes.com/election for previews as well as live Election Night coverage on Nov. 3.
RESOURCES
• Pitkin County information and sample ballot are available at pitkinvotes.com.
• Eagle County information for Basalt and El Jebel voters can be found at eaglecounty.us.
• To check your voter registration information, go to govotecolorado.com
• The state of Colorado Blue Book, which breaks down each issue, is mailed to voters but also can be found at leg.colorado.gov/bluebook. It is available in Spanish and as an audio book.
KEY DATES
Election day is Nov. 3
Registration deadlines
Online: Oct. 26
By mail: Received by Oct. 26
In person: Nov. 3
Note: If you miss online or mail registration deadlines, you will not receive a ballot by mail, but you can still vote in person at a voter service and polling center. You can also register and vote on Election Day.
Absentee ballot deadlines
Return by mail: Received by Nov. 3 by 7 p.m.
Return in person: Nov. 3 by 7 p.m.
VOTING OPTIONS
Drop-off locations
Ballot drop boxes, which feature video surveillance, are located in front of the Pitkin County Administration Building (530 E. Main St.), as well as at Snowmass Village Town Hall (130 Kearns Road) and Basalt Town Hall (101 Midland Ave.). Even though Basalt Town Hall is located just over the county line in Eagle County, Pitkin County officials have cleared the drop box location with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Eagle County also has a drop box at the Eagle County building (0020 Eagle County Dr.) by Crown Mountain Park. Anyone who didn’t get a ballot via mail can call their clerk’s office: Eagle County is 970-328-8715 and Pitkin County is 970-429-2732.
Early voting
In-person voting begins Oct. 19 at the Aspen Jewish Community Center (435 W. Main St.), and will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Nov. 2. Early voting also will occur two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31, at the same location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Election Day voting
• Those who want to vote in person on Nov. 3 have three options: the Aspen Jewish Community Center, Snowmass Village Town Hall and the Basalt Library (14 Midland Ave.) All will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must have a facemask, identification and practice 6-foot social distancing to be able to vote. Voters can drop off ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day at those locations.
• Pitkin County residents in the Crystal Valley and other areas downvalley will have two drop-off ballot locations to utilize on Election Day. Election judges will supervise ballot drop-off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Redstone Church (0213 Redstone Blvd.) and at the Aspen Village Fire Station. The Fire Station (31350 Highway 82). also will accept ballots Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Any county ballot drop-off box can accept ballots from another county, according to Pitkin County Clerk and Record Janice Vos Caudill. Those will be forward to Vos Caudill’s office.
LOCAL CANDIDATES
Pitkin County
District 3 – Greg Poschman (unopposed)
District 4 – Steve Child (incumbent) vs. Chris Council (Snowmass resident, former APCHA board member)
District 5 – Francie Jacober (retired teacher) vs. Jeffrey Evans (Basalt).
Snowmass
Mayor – Bill Madsen vs. Tom Goode
Town Council – Matthew Owens, Gray Warr, Alyssa Shenk (incumbent), Tom Fridstein, Jeff Kremer
District Attorney – 9th Judicial District
Jefferson J. Cheney (R) (unopposed)
STATE CANDIDATES
House District 61
Julie McCluskie (D) vs. Kim McGahey (R)
State Board of Education – District 3
Mayling Simpson (D) vs. Joyce Rankin (R)
Colorado Supreme Court
Should the court retain Justice Melissa Hart?
Should the court retain Justice Carlos A Samour Jr.?
Colorado Court of Appeals
Should the court retain Judge Ted C. Tow 111?
Should the court retain Judge Craaig R. Welling?
9th Judicial District Court Judge
Should the court retain Judge Denisse K. Lynch?
FEDERAL CANDIDATES
U.S. President
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D)
Donald J. Trump/Michael R Pence (R)
*Note: there aare 19 other presidential candidates listed on the Colorado ballot
U.S. Senator
John Hickenlooper (D)
Cory Gardner (R)
Raymon Anthony Doane (L)
Daniel Doyle (Approval Voting)
Stephan “Seku” Evans (U)
U.S. Representative – District 3
Lauren Boebert (R)
Diane Mitsch Bush (D)
John Ryan Keil (L)
Critter Milton (U)
LOCAL MEASURES
Town of Snowmass Village Ballot Issue 2A
Extension of existing property tax for educational purposes.
City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2B
Extension of existing 0.3% sales tax for educational purposes.
Aspen School District Ballot Issue 4A
Asking for $94 million bond for eight items, including building housing for teachers and staff, capital projects, security updates and building a new preschool and mixed-use facility.
Starwood Metropolitan District Ballot Issue 6A
Asking to increase and adjust general operating mill levy.
Colorado River Water Conservation District Ballot Issue 7A
Property tax increase to protect and safeguard western Colorado water.
Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District
Asking to increase and adjust mill levy.
STATE MEASURES
Amendment B
Repeal Property Tax Assessment Rates: Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution to repeal the requirement that the general assembly periodically change the residential assessment rate in order to maintain the statewide proportion of residential property as compared to all other taxable property valued for property tax purposes and repeal the nonresidential property tax assessment rate of twenty-nine percent?
Amendment C
Charitable bingo and Raffles Amendment: Charitable gaming license can be obtained after three years, not five years.
Amendment 76
Citizen requirement for Voting: Amends state constitution to “only a citizen” can vote.
Amendment 77
Local voter approval for gaming limits: Let’s voters in Black Hawk, Cripple Creek and Central City set the single-bet limits and the games that can be played at Colorado casinos.
Proposition EE
Tobacco Tax: Set a tax on smoking and vaping products for education and health programs.
Proposition 113
National Popular Vote Interstate Compact: All electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote
Proposition 114
Gray Wolf Reintroduction: Allows for reintroduction on public Colorado lands
Proposition 115
22-week Abortion Ban: Prohibits abortions after 22 weeks
Proposition 116
State Income Tax Rate Reduction: Looking for a change in the state statutes to reduce the state income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55%
Proposition 117
Voter Approval Requirement for Creation of Certain Fee-Based Enterprises: This would add a new TABOR-like provision to the state law, requiring the state government to get voter permission before it creates major new “enterprises,” which are partially funded by fees.
Proposition 118
Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program: Change state statutes to create a paid family and medical leave program for a max of 12 weeks with an additional 4 weeks for pregnancy or childbirth complications and rules to protect against retaliation and denied claims.
BALLOT RESOURCES
Find a Pitkin County sample ballot at pitkinvotes.com
Find an Eagle County sample ballot at eaglecounty.us
Find the explanation of the state ballot measures at sos.state.co.us