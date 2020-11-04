NEED TO KNOW: VOTING

The 2020 ballot includes everything from the presidential election to picking a mayor and Town Council for Snowmass Village. Here’s information to help voters in Pitkin and Eagle counties. For more 2020 Election coverage, go to aspentimes.com/election for previews as well as live Election Night coverage on Nov. 3.

RESOURCES

• Pitkin County information and sample ballot are available at pitkinvotes.com.

• Eagle County information for Basalt and El Jebel voters can be found at eaglecounty.us.

• To check your voter registration information, go to govotecolorado.com

• The state of Colorado Blue Book, which breaks down each issue, is mailed to voters but also can be found at leg.colorado.gov/bluebook. It is available in Spanish and as an audio book.

Election day is Nov. 3

Registration deadlines

Online: Oct. 26

By mail: Received by Oct. 26

In person: Nov. 3

Note: If you miss online or mail registration deadlines, you will not receive a ballot by mail, but you can still vote in person at a voter service and polling center. You can also register and vote on Election Day.

Absentee ballot deadlines

Return by mail: Received by Nov. 3 by 7 p.m.

Return in person: Nov. 3 by 7 p.m.

VOTING OPTIONS

Drop-off locations

Ballot drop boxes, which feature video surveillance, are located in front of the Pitkin County Administration Building (530 E. Main St.), as well as at Snowmass Village Town Hall (130 Kearns Road) and Basalt Town Hall (101 Midland Ave.). Even though Basalt Town Hall is located just over the county line in Eagle County, Pitkin County officials have cleared the drop box location with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Eagle County also has a drop box at the Eagle County building (0020 Eagle County Dr.) by Crown Mountain Park. Anyone who didn’t get a ballot via mail can call their clerk’s office: Eagle County is 970-328-8715 and Pitkin County is 970-429-2732.

Early voting

In-person voting begins Oct. 19 at the Aspen Jewish Community Center (435 W. Main St.), and will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Nov. 2. Early voting also will occur two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31, at the same location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Election Day voting

• Those who want to vote in person on Nov. 3 have three options: the Aspen Jewish Community Center, Snowmass Village Town Hall and the Basalt Library (14 Midland Ave.) All will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must have a facemask, identification and practice 6-foot social distancing to be able to vote. Voters can drop off ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day at those locations.

• Pitkin County residents in the Crystal Valley and other areas downvalley will have two drop-off ballot locations to utilize on Election Day. Election judges will supervise ballot drop-off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Redstone Church (0213 Redstone Blvd.) and at the Aspen Village Fire Station. The Fire Station (31350 Highway 82). also will accept ballots Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Any county ballot drop-off box can accept ballots from another county, according to Pitkin County Clerk and Record Janice Vos Caudill. Those will be forward to Vos Caudill’s office.