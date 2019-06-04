Sports briefs June 4: AJH player invited to national camp, Snowmass Bike Park gets opening date

Aspen Junior Hockey

Aspen Junior Hockey’s Scott invited to national camp in NY

Aspen Junior Hockey product Fisher Scott had been invited to attend the USA Hockey Select 15 National Development Camp in Amherst, New York, from July 15 to 20. He was selected after a strong performance in the Rocky Mountain District Development Camp in Dallas last month.

The Select 15 National Camp is the first step in the national selection process through USA Hockey. At the camp, Fisher will compete against the nation’s top 2004 birth-year players.

“Advancing to the District Camp is a big deal,” AJH executive director Shaun Hathaway said in a news release. “Advancing to the National Camp is a really big deal. Being recognized nationally as one of the top 5% of players in his age group is a tremendous accomplishment that Fisher has worked very hard to achieve. I’m very excited for him.”

Fisher began his hockey career as a mite in the AJH program. This season, he helped the Leafs win the Western Colorado Hockey League Bantam A state championship. After the camp, Scott plans to play for the 15U Colorado Thunderbirds AAA team based out of Denver next season.

Skico announces opening date for Snowmass Bike Park

Aspen Skiing Co. announced Tuesday the Snowmass Bike Park would open for the summer season on Friday, June 21. Three new trails are set to open this summer, part of nine new trails across 14.4 miles of terrain being built in a multi-year trail expansion project with Gravity Logic.

The bike park will be open daily from June 21 through Sept. 2. Summer hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fall weekend operations will go from Sept. 6 to Oct. 6 and will now include Fridays.

Snowmass will host numerous events this summer, including the return of the Snowmass Bike Park Race Series, the Audi Power of Four mountain bike race and the Big Mountain Enduro finals.

Basalt’s Graham McMahon hits hole-in-one at Par 3 course

Graham McMahon of Basalt hit a hole-in-one Sunday at the Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Course near Carbondale. His ace came on the ninth hole from 174 yards with a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Joe King, Evan Sole, Sam Augustine and Meredith Elwell.

Basalt boys basketball coach C.P. Martinez steps down

Basalt High School boys basketball coach C.P. Martinez told The Aspen Times Tuesday that he is stepping down as the team’s head coach to take a teaching job at Coal Ridge High School.

Martinez was 9-31 in his two seasons leading the Longhorns, going 3-17 overall this past winter.

