Preps: Basalt High softball sweeps Delta to clinch district championship

The Basalt High School softball team poses after sweeping Delta on Tuesday.

Basalt softball sweeps Delta, clinches district championship

The Basalt High School softball team locked down its district title on Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep at Delta, winning 13-8 and 11-3.

In Game 1, Delta led 3-0 after two innings before Basalt got on the board and tied it at 3-3. The Panthers continued to have the upper hand, leading 8-5 going into the top of the sixth inning before the Longhorns scored four runs to take the lead. BHS added four more in the seventh to put the game away. Maya Lindgren pitched all seven innings for Basalt.

In Game 2, Delta again took the early lead before BHS scored six runs in the third inning and never looked back. Grace Schrock (4.2 innings) and Bella Meraz (2.1 innings) split time in the circle for the Longhorns. Zoe Vozick led BHS in RBI both games.

With the wins, No. 6 Basalt improved to 18-1 overall, the lone loss coming out of league play against Conifer, 8-7. The Longhorns next play a doubleheader against visiting Gunnison on Saturday. Per the school, BHS will likely get to host its regional later this month because of its district title.

The Aspen High School softball team played Tuesday at Cedaredge, losing 17-0. The Bruins improved to 12-6 overall while the Skiers fell to 0-12 on the season. AHS will next host Palisade at 3 p.m. Thursday in a single game.

Basalt soccer beats Coal Ridge in key league game

The Basalt High School boys soccer team took down league foe Coal Ridge on Tuesday, winning 3-1. The game was scoreless at halftime but the Longhorns made it 1-0 not even two minutes into the second half and built a 3-0 lead with less than 10 minutes to go before the Titans finally got on the board.

Coal Ridge fell to 2-5-1 overall and 0-1 in league play, while Basalt improved to 4-4-1 overall and 2-1 in Class 3A Western Slope League play. The Longhorns host reigning 2A state champion Crested Butte (8-2-1) on Saturday.

The Aspen High School boys soccer team hosted Rifle on Tuesday night, losing 4-0. AHS fell to 1-7 overall with the loss and next will host Grand Junction at 1 p.m. Saturday on the turf.

Aspen tennis sweeps through rivals Vail and Steamboat

The Aspen High School boys tennis team continued its individual match dominance on Tuesday, beating both Vail and Steamboat Springs 7-0 on the Aspen city courts. Christian Kelly, Alex Mosher and Liam Sunkel had little trouble winning at 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively.

The Skiers next play Thursday in Fruita before hosting Basalt on Saturday. Both teams will soon be off to regionals, held Oct. 11 in Grand Junction. The state tournament begins Oct. 17 in Pueblo.

