Preps: Aspen girls soccer holds off Delta, remains without a loss

Trailing isn’t a feeling the Aspen High School girls soccer team had experienced this season up until Saturday, when visiting Delta held a 1-0 lead late into the first half. But three unanswered goals, including the equalizer right before the midway point, carried the Skiers to a 3-1 win on the AHS turf that keeps them undefeated on the season.

Lexi Cordts-Pearce, Mica Bodkins and Sienna Hendrickson had the goals for Aspen.

“It was good to see them not get overly fazed by that,” AHS coach Chris Ellis said of trailing in a game. “I thought the second half, it was a much better collective and the results showed. To get three unanswered goals after going one behind, that shows a lot about the team.”

Delta fell to 6-5 overall after the non-league loss to Aspen. Ellis gave credit to the Panthers, who have played a difficult schedule so far this season, with three of the losses coming against bigger Class 4A opponents, and another coming in overtime against current 3A No. 4 Vail Mountain. Aspen entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 7 in 3A.

“We knew that Delta would give us a very hard game. We were under no illusions,” Ellis said. “They are better than their record indicates, but I think they’ve played some very strong teams. We were not surprised that they were a very competitive team.”





The teams will meet again in a league game on May 3, when the Panthers host the Skiers.

Next up for Aspen (8-0-1 overall) is a non-league game at Steamboat Springs on Tuesday. The Sailors (8-1) came into this past week ranked No. 8 in Class 4A.

Basalt girls soccer (4-5-1 overall) had the weekend off after playing three games in three days during the week. All three games were losses, coming against Glenwood Springs, Aspen and Rifle. The Longhorns are scheduled to return to action Tuesday with a home non-league game against Grand Valley (4-3).

Lacrosse

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team came up short on Saturday at Evergreen, falling 14-6.

AHS coach Amanda Trendell said the Skiers “played super well” but “had a hard time controlling the draw” against Class 4A’s No. 6-ranked team. Evergreen improved to 6-4 overall.

Aspen (6-3 overall), ranked No. 7 in 4A this week, lost for the third time in four games, each loss coming against a team that entered this past week ranked in the top six of 4A (Castle View and Green Mountain were the other two teams). Sandwiched in there was a win Thursday at Roaring Fork that kept Aspen’s long league win streak intact and gave the Skiers a season sweep of the Rams.

AHS is next scheduled to host Battle Mountain on Tuesday evening in a league contest. Aspen beat the Huskies the first time they played, winning 16-6 on April 8 in Edwards.

The Aspen boys lacrosse team did not play this weekend, its last game coming Tuesday in a 7-6 overtime win over Grand Junction. The AHS boys (5-3 overall) will host Battle Mountain (4-5) on Monday night, the first of three home games in five days for the Skiers.

Baseball

The Basalt High School baseball team got its season back on track Saturday with a doubleheader sweep at rival Roaring Fork. The Longhorns won 10-0 and 6-3.

Now 4-6 overall, BHS will host Meeker on Tuesday.

Aspen baseball dropped to 0-11 overall after falling twice on Saturday at North Fork. Scores were 14-1 and 7-3.

The Skiers are off until going to Grand Valley on Wednesday.

Track and field

Both the Aspen and Basalt track teams competed Friday at a meet hosted by Coal Ridge in New Castle. Montrose won the boys title over Coal Ridge, while the host Titans rolled to the girls win over Cedaredge.

Notable results on the girls side of things included Basalt junior Ava Lane winning the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 24.46 seconds) and BHS junior Katelyn Maley narrowly finishing second in the 1,600-meter run (5:13.64) to Cedaredge freshman Jessica Black (5:13.33).

The BHS girls finished third in the 4×200-meter relay (1:51.12) and BHS sophomore Jacey Read was third in the 100-meter dash (13.14).

Basalt junior Vanessa Bryant was fourth in the long jump (15-07.5) and Aspen sophomore Yasmine Khan-Farooqi was fourth in the triple jump (31-05.70).

For the boys, Aspen senior Anders Weiss was third in the 1,600-meter run (5:03.89). Basalt senior Gavin Webb fourth in the high jump (6-00.5) and BHS senior Marlon Nelson was second in discus (126-07).

Golf and tennis

The Aspen girls golf team is set to return to the course with a tournament Monday at Vail Mountain. The Skiers’ home tournament remains scheduled for May 9 at Aspen Golf Club.

Aspen girls tennis has a busy week lined up, its final stretch before regionals are held the week after. This week’s action starts Tuesday afternoon at home against Fruita Monument.

Basalt girls tennis will host Steamboat Springs on Tuesday.

