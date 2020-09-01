Preps: Aspen boys tennis beats Fruita in close match, BHS softball splits at home

The Aspen High School boys tennis team played its most competitive match of the season on Tuesday, holding off visiting Fruita Monument 4-3 at the Aspen Tennis Club.

The Wildcats took two of the three singles matches, with Aspen’s No. 1 player Christian Kelly falling 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-6, and No. 2 player Alex Mosher falling 7-6 (7-4), 6-0. Aspen’s Chase Kelly had the lone win at singles, winning the No. 3 match 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 1 doubles, Aspen’s Lukee Tralins and Bryce Cordts-Pearce won 6-2, 6-3, while Dyer Hunting and Josh Ward lost at No. 2 doubles, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-6. After Aspen’s Quinn McKie and Micky Terkun won at No. 3 doubles, 6-3, 6-3, it came down to the final match of the day at No. 4 doubles. There, Alex Schlosser and Sebastian Pedinielli won 3-6, 6-3 (10-8).

The Skiers next play Friday at Colorado Academy. They host Basalt on Sept. 9 in their final home match and close out the regular season Sept. 12 with a triangular in Steamboat Springs. Regionals are scheduled for Sept. 18 in Grand Junction, with state getting underway a week later.

Basalt HIGH softball splits with Cedaredge in home doubleheader

The Basalt High School softball team split a Tuesday home doubleheader against Cedaredge. The Longhorns held on to win the first game 7-5, but fell 12-11 in the second game for their first loss of the season.

Now 4-1 overall, BHS is next scheduled to play a doubleheader on Thursday at Rifle.

Lucas Lee leads Aspen boys golf on Tuesday at Tiara Rado

The Aspen High School boys golf team sent a group to the Central Warriors Invitational on Tuesday, played at Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction. The squad was essentially Aspen’s second varsity lineup, with the main players having competed on Monday at Bookcliff Country Club, where they finished third.

On Tuesday at Tiara Rado, the Skiers tied for ninth with a collective 256. Montrose, the defending Class 4A state champion, won with 225, followed by Durango in second with 235 and Vail Mountain in third with 237. Basalt did not compete Tuesday after finishing second on Monday at Bookcliff.

Montrose’s Jordan Jennings, who edged Aspen’s Nic Pevny via a scorecard tiebreaker to win on Monday, also tied for first on Tuesday with Durango’s Anthony Flint at 1-over 72. Per USGA rules, Jennings was the winner based off a better final six holes.

Aspen’s best score came from Lucas Lee, who shot 78 to tie for eighth place. Andrew Vallone was the only other Skier to keep it under 90, shooting 86 to tie for 31st.

AHS is off the remainder of this week before traveling to Steamboat Springs on Tuesday. The Skiers’ home tournament remains scheduled for Sept. 14 at Aspen Golf Club.

acolbert@aspentimes.com