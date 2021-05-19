Preps: Aspen boys lacrosse falls in overtime to Battle Mountain

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team plays Battle Mountain on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, on the AHS turf. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



Only four days prior, the Aspen High School boys lacrosse team had been held in check in a 7-4 loss against Battle Mountain in Edwards. Wednesday’s rematch still ended in defeat, but it also came with vast improvement for the Skiers, who lost 8-7 in overtime on the AHS turf.

“First off, I want to say Battle Mountain is a great team. Their coaching staff is excellent,” AHS coach Tommy Cox said. “We have been progressing every game on paper and on the field, every single week. Our team is very young, and these boys are stepping up and playing to the caliber that no one could have asked. I am so proud of them. I’m beyond proud of them and if we just continue this growth forward, we will be a team to reckon with.”

Aspen led late in Wednesday’s rematch, but the Huskies tied the game with only seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. Just past the midway point of the four-minute extra session, Battle Mountain put the game-winner into the net past junior goalie Tyger Campisi, who played a big part in keeping the Skiers in the game with numerous saves.

The Huskies improved to 3-1 overall, their only loss coming in the season opener against Eagle Valley, 13-10. Aspen fell to 0-5 overall as the team hit the midway point of the pandemic-shortened regular season.

Many of the Skiers’ early contests were played with a depleted roster because of injuries, but are nearly back to full strength.

“It is great to have a full, healthy team again, absolutely,” Cox said. “At the end of the day, the boys that weren’t necessarily projected starters coming into the season have moved on to a really large role on the field.”

The Skiers next play Saturday at Steamboat Springs. The Sailors (2-2) took the first matchup back on May 7, winning 12-9 in Aspen.

Aspen girls tennis beats Basalt

The Aspen High School girls tennis team swept through Basalt on Wednesday, winning 7-0 at Crown Mountain Park. The win improved AHS to 4-1 in matches this season with regional play fast approaching.

Aspen’s Macy Hopkinson earned the win at No. 1 singles, beating Basalt’s Mari Elliott, 6-1, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, it was Aspen’s Stef Wojcik over Basalt’s Hannah Miller, 6-1, 6-4. And at No. 3 singles, Aspen’s Avery Leonard beat Basalt’s Yosi Melendez, 6-1, 6-2.

The Skiers had little trouble in the doubles matches, outside of No. 1 doubles. The AHS duo of Sadie Bayko and Sonya Tralins had an early battle against Basalt’s Lesly Cruz Hernandez and Ella Lahey, escaping 7-5 in the first set before rolling 6-0 in the second.

Aspen is back at it Thursday when it hosts Steamboat Springs at the Snowmass Club. BHS fell to 1-4 in matches this season, the win coming Saturday over Cedaredge.

Regionals are currently scheduled for June 3.

Aspen baseball again falls in extra innings

The Aspen High School baseball team hosted Coal Ridge on Wednesday, falling 10-9 in eight innings at Crawford Field in El Jebel. The teams had originally planned on a doubleheader (seven-inning games) but ended up only playing the one contest.

It was 5-5 after only two innings on Wednesday before the Titans broke it open with four runs in the third. The 9-5 advantage held until the bottom of the fifth, when AHS scored two runs in each the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game. Coal Ridge scored the winning run in the top of the eighth.

The Titans improved to 2-4 overall, while the Skiers dropped to 0-6. AHS also lost in extra innings to Basalt earlier this month.

Aspen is next scheduled to play Saturday at Roaring Fork.

Basalt is 3-2 this season after sweeping Delta this past weekend by scores of 3-1 and 3-2. BHS is scheduled to play Glenwood Springs on Thursday.

