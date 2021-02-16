Preps: Aspen boys basketball rebounds vs Delta, Roaring Fork up next

Aspen High School



The Aspen High School boys basketball team bounced back with a road win on Tuesday night, beating host Delta 65-53 in a Class 3A Western Slope League contest.

After a slow start for both teams — AHS leading only 9-8 after a quarter — the offenses got going in the second quarter and the Skiers led 28-27 at halftime. Aspen then put some distance on the Panthers with an 18-11 advantage in the third quarter and added to it in the fourth.

The Skiers received a big performance from Porter Lee, who led all players with 22 points, including a pair of key fourth quarter 3-pointers. Taylor Akin chipped in 11 points.

“Good response against a very well coached program,” AHS coach Alex Schrempf texted. “Porter had a big game. Our guys did a great job playing together.”

The loss dropped Delta to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in WSL play. Aspen, which opened the season with four straight wins before a 10-point loss to Coal Ridge at home on Saturday, improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in WSL play.

The Skiers will next host Roaring Fork on Thursday in a league game.

Basalt boys take down Soroco on Monday

The Basalt High School boys basketball team made it back-to-back wins on Monday with a 70-44 victory at Soroco in Oak Creek.

It was only the second loss of the season for the Rams (5-2 overall), which plays in the Class 2A Western Slope League.

The Longhorns improved to 4-3 overall. The win over Soroco came only two days after a 65-42 rout of Grand Valley at home on Saturday.

Next up, Basalt will host Eagle Valley on Thursday in another non-league game. Class 3A WSL play will resume Saturday for BHS with a trip to Coal Ridge.

The undefeated Basalt girls (7-0) did not play Monday. They are off until Thursday’s game against Eagle Valley.

acolbert@aspentimes.com