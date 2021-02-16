Preps: Aspen boys basketball rebounds vs Delta, Roaring Fork up next
The Aspen High School boys basketball team bounced back with a road win on Tuesday night, beating host Delta 65-53 in a Class 3A Western Slope League contest.
After a slow start for both teams — AHS leading only 9-8 after a quarter — the offenses got going in the second quarter and the Skiers led 28-27 at halftime. Aspen then put some distance on the Panthers with an 18-11 advantage in the third quarter and added to it in the fourth.
The Skiers received a big performance from Porter Lee, who led all players with 22 points, including a pair of key fourth quarter 3-pointers. Taylor Akin chipped in 11 points.
“Good response against a very well coached program,” AHS coach Alex Schrempf texted. “Porter had a big game. Our guys did a great job playing together.”
The loss dropped Delta to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in WSL play. Aspen, which opened the season with four straight wins before a 10-point loss to Coal Ridge at home on Saturday, improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in WSL play.
The Skiers will next host Roaring Fork on Thursday in a league game.
Basalt boys take down Soroco on Monday
The Basalt High School boys basketball team made it back-to-back wins on Monday with a 70-44 victory at Soroco in Oak Creek.
It was only the second loss of the season for the Rams (5-2 overall), which plays in the Class 2A Western Slope League.
The Longhorns improved to 4-3 overall. The win over Soroco came only two days after a 65-42 rout of Grand Valley at home on Saturday.
Next up, Basalt will host Eagle Valley on Thursday in another non-league game. Class 3A WSL play will resume Saturday for BHS with a trip to Coal Ridge.
The undefeated Basalt girls (7-0) did not play Monday. They are off until Thursday’s game against Eagle Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Preps: Aspen boys basketball rebounds vs Delta, Roaring Fork up next
The Aspen High School boys basketball team bounced back with a road win on Tuesday night, beating host Delta 65-53 in a Class 3A Western Slope League contest.