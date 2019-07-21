PHOTOS: Fifth annual Slaughter Fest kayak and raft race from Friday, July 12

The race started at Henry Stein Park in Aspen and ended at Wilton Jaffee Park in Woody Creek. Photos by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.

2019 RACE RESULTS

From Friday, July 12, 2019

Raft

1. Tony “Tuff Nuts” – 31:15.5

2. Taylor Norman – 32:35.2

3. Katie Parker – 35:21.3

4. Mitchell Parson – 35:22.1

5. Tyler & The Soggy Bottom Girls – 35:42.7

Long crafts

1. Connor Flynn – 25:46

2. Tommy Hilleke – 25:59.3

3. Jules Campbell – 26:03.3

4. Mathiell Dumoulin – 26:28.4

5. Alex Perkins – 26:30.2

Short crafts

1. Stan Prichard – 27:32.9

2. Mike Bone – 27:53.9

3. Chris Menges – 28:15.1

4. Grason Luther – 28:23.7

5. Tristin Viver-Annens – 28:24.6

