Hockey: Crested Butte escapes with third win of season over Aspen, takes 6-5 thriller

Aspen High School hockey hosts Crested Butte on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Lewis Ice Arena in Aspen. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



The Aspen High School hockey team lost a thriller on Wednesday, falling 6-5 to Crested Butte at Lewis Ice Arena in Aspen. It was a more competitive game than Aspen’s first two contests of the season, when the Titans won 10-4 and 7-1 at Jorgenson Ice Rink.

Crested Butte again looked ready to run away with Wednesday’s game, taking a 2-0 lead late into the first period behind goals by Joseph Stock and Mathew Trujillo. But Aspen’s Keaton Miller scored with just over three minutes remaining to get the Skiers on the board before Crested Butte’s Matthew Solanik scored short-handed in the final minute for a 3-1 Titan lead after a period.

Aspen’s Eli Hunt scored less than three minutes into the second period to cut it to 3-2 and back-and-forth the teams went. Jack Lambert’s power play goal made it 4-2 in favor of the Titans, while Hunt’s short-handed goal later in the period made it 4-3. Rowan Piccaro then made it 5-3 before Hunt completed his hat trick in the waning seconds of the second period for a 5-4 Titan lead.

Crested Butte essentially iced the game with an Adam Collins’ goal with about five minutes to play for a two-goal lead. Aspen’s George Morrison scored on a power play with 51 seconds to play to get back within a goal, but the Skiers couldn’t get the equalizer.

The Titans improved to 5-0 overall. The win was the first for Crested Butte by less than five goals this season — the team also recorded wins over Summit by scores of 7-2 and 9-3.

Aspen fell to 1-4 overall. The Skiers had started 0-3 before Saturday’s 3-2 win at Glenwood Springs. Next up, the Skiers travel to Summit on Friday before hosting Battle Mountain on Saturday.

