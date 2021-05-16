Coal Ridge girls win Demon Invitational; Basalt second, Glenwood Springs third

Basalt’s Rulbe Alvarado competes in the boys 100-meter dash, which he won, at the Glenwood Springs track and field meet on Saturday in Glenwood Springs. Photo by John Stroud/Post Independent.



The Coal Ridge High School girls track and field athletes notched 15 top-three event finishes, including six firsts, en route to a convincing team win at the 40th annual Demon Invitational Track and Field meet Saturday at Stubler Memorial Field in Glenwood Springs.

The Titans amassed 192 team points, followed by Basalt in second with 91 and host Glenwood Springs in third with 88.

In the boys competition, Steamboat Springs took the team title with 89 points. Meeker was second with 81 and Summit third with 75.

Glenwood Springs had five first-place finishes on the day, including two from senior hurdler Taber Uyehara. The first came in the 110-meter hurdles, with a time of 15.9 seconds. A short time later, Uyehara also claimed first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.65 seconds.

Junior Reid Swanson took first in the high jump with a height of 5 foot, 11 inches.

For the Demon girls, junior Sophia Connerton-Nevin won the 1600 meters in 5 minutes, 17.87 seconds, just ahead of junior teammate Ella Johnson who took second in 5:29.97.

Glenwood’s distance duo also went 2-3 in the 3200 meters, with Johnson taking second in 11:39.66 and Connerton-Nevin third in 11:47.86. Basalt senior Sierra Bower won the event in 11:31.18.

Top-3 event finishers by area school BOYS Glenwood Springs: Brian Delgado, 2nd 100M (11.52), 3rd 200M (23.94); William Berkheimer, 3rd 800M (2:10.07); Taber Uyehara, 1st 110M hurdles (15.90), 1st 300M hurdles (42.65); 4×400 relay, 2nd (3:42.64); Reid Swanson, 1st high jump (5-11) Coal Ridge: 4×100 relay, 1st (45.58); 4×200 relay, 2nd (1:35.07); 4×400 relay, 3rd (3:50.32); 4×800 relay, 2nd (8:52.28) Roaring Fork: Ross Barlow, 2nd 1600M (4:50.74); Samuel Schoon, 3rd long jump (18-9); 4×800 relay, 3rd (9:10.61) Rifle: Daniel Carreon, 2nd 300M hurdles (44.41), 2nd long jump (19-8.5), 1st triple jump (40-8) Basalt: Rulbe Alvarado, 1st 100M (11.24); 1st 200M (22.98) GIRLS Glenwood Springs: Maria Carlson, 3rd 800M (2:33.96); Sophia Connerton-Nevin, 1st 1600M (5:17.87), 3rd 3200M (11:47.86); Ella Johnson, 2nd 1600M (5:29.97), 2nd 3200M (11:39.66); Ruby Patch, 2nd 100M hurdles (18.05), 3rd 300M hurdles (51.92); Sophia Vigil, third 100M hurdles (18.21), 2nd 300M hurdles (50.78); 800M medley relay, 2nd (1:59.68); 4×400 relay, 1st (4:23.30) Coal Ridge: Railey Largent, 2nd 100M (13.63); Peyton Garrison, 1st 200M (25.49), 2nd 400M (59.13), 2nd long jump (15-8.2); Mikayla Cheney, 2nd 800M (2:22.99), 3rd 400M (1:00.68); Reanna Nelson, 1st 100M hurdles (17.39); 4×100 relay, 1st (53.34); 4×200 relay, 2nd (1:50.86): 800M medley relay, 1st (1:54.60); 4×400 relay, 2nd (4:37.99), 4×800 relay, 2nd (11:05.04); Marin Simons, 1st high jump (5-2), Natalie Smythe, 3rd triple jump (32-8); Phoebe Young, 1st pole vault (10-6); Taylor Wiescamp, 1st discus (103-7), 1st shot put (37-1); Addy Davis, 3rd discus (95-8), 3rd shot put (30-7.5); Maddie Markovich, 2nd shot put (31-6) Roaring Fork: Lily Nieslanik, 1st 100M (13.50), 3rd long jump (15-8) Rifle: 800 medley relay, 2nd (2:04.81) Basalt: Katelyn Maley, 1st 400M (59.00), 1st 800M (2:19.08); Sierra Bower, 1st 3200M (11:21.18), 3rd 1600M (5:32.02); Kaitlin Boothe, 3rd 100M (13.85); Ava Lane, 3rd 200M (27.64); 4×800 relay, 1st (10:42.67); Katie Bohannan, 2nd high jump (4-10), 1st long jump (15-11), 2nd pole vault (7-8)

