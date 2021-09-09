Aspen Cycling Club results: Snowmass Circuit road race from Sept. 8, 2021
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
SNOWMASS CIRCUIT RACE
FROM WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8, 2021
Men’s A (5 laps—wave 2)
1—0:42:45—GRAYBILL, Marshall
2—0:44:43—STROKES, Gregory—RESQWATER
3—0:45:44—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents
4—0:45:45—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
5—0:45:46—DENNY, Steve
6—0:45:47—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels
7—0:45:57—DAVIS, Peter
Women’s A (5 laps—wave 3)
1—0:49:10—KNOTT, Courtney—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
Men’s B (5 laps—wave 3)
1—0:47:05—INKINEN, Sami
2—0:48:52—CALLAHAN, John—Limelight Hotels
3—0:48:55—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
4—0:48:58—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski
5—0:48:58—CHERNOSKY, David
6—0:48:58—MCKINNEY, Matt
7—0:49:05—KLUG, Chris—Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation
8—0:49:22—WILLIAMS, Brian
9—0:50:11—SIRIANNI, Phil
10—0:50:12—CIBULSKY, John
11—0:52:14—TRANTOW, Tristan—CRMS
12—0:52:32—VOORHEES, Peter
13—0:53:35—KIERNAN, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
14—0:53:00 -1 Lap—DIMARIA, Danny—Hub of Aspen
Women’s B (3 laps—wave 1)
1—0:35:37—HEATH, Megan—Basalt High School MTB Team
2—0:40:16—KANAYAN, Heidi
Women’s C (3 laps—wave 1)
1—0:34:14—SHAW, Sara—Limelight Hotels
Men’s C (3 laps—wave 1)
1—0:34:03—MERRILL, Nate
2—0:34:26—MURPHY, Mark—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 50+ (3 laps—wave 1)
1—0:29:49—THOMPSON, Nigel
2—0:32:06—DUBE, Matt
3—0:32:26—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho
4—0:35:03—CHILSON, Chip—Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed
Men 60+ (3 laps—wave 1)
1—0:31:19—PAUSSA, Jim—Hub of Aspen
2—0:31:30—SMITH, Wade
3—0:32:40—ARMSTRONG, Mike—Basalt Bike & Ski
4—0:33:31—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 70+ (3 laps—wave 1)
1—0:30:44—LYONS, Steve—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—0:31:00—HANDWERK, Jeff
3—0:34:25—PHILLIPS, John—Limelight Hotels
4—0:34:54—IRELAND, Michael
5—0:38:08—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing
6—0:42:10—JONES, Larry
Men 80+ (3 laps—wave 1)
1—0:44:06—HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy
High School Boys (3 laps—wave 1)
1—0:30:45—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
2—0:30:45—PITTZ, Tiernan
3—0:31:37—KAROW, Will—CRMS
Race Marshals: Tess Strokes, Rich Burkley, Brett Lohr, Stefany Soychalk, Karen Siriani, Cathy Porter
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
