 Aspen Cycling Club results: Snowmass Circuit road race from Sept. 8, 2021 | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Aspen Cycling Club results: Snowmass Circuit road race from Sept. 8, 2021

News News |

Staff report
Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

SNOWMASS CIRCUIT RACE

FROM WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8, 2021

Men’s A (5 laps—wave 2)

1—0:42:45—GRAYBILL, Marshall

2—0:44:43—STROKES, Gregory—RESQWATER

3—0:45:44—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents

4—0:45:45—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs

5—0:45:46—DENNY, Steve

6—0:45:47—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels

7—0:45:57—DAVIS, Peter

Women’s A (5 laps—wave 3)

1—0:49:10—KNOTT, Courtney—Culver’s Glenwood Springs

Men’s B (5 laps—wave 3)

1—0:47:05—INKINEN, Sami

2—0:48:52—CALLAHAN, John—Limelight Hotels

3—0:48:55—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork

4—0:48:58—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski

5—0:48:58—CHERNOSKY, David

6—0:48:58—MCKINNEY, Matt

7—0:49:05—KLUG, Chris—Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation

8—0:49:22—WILLIAMS, Brian

9—0:50:11—SIRIANNI, Phil

10—0:50:12—CIBULSKY, John

11—0:52:14—TRANTOW, Tristan—CRMS

12—0:52:32—VOORHEES, Peter

13—0:53:35—KIERNAN, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs

14—0:53:00 -1 Lap—DIMARIA, Danny—Hub of Aspen

Women’s B (3 laps—wave 1)

1—0:35:37—HEATH, Megan—Basalt High School MTB Team

2—0:40:16—KANAYAN, Heidi

Women’s C (3 laps—wave 1)

1—0:34:14—SHAW, Sara—Limelight Hotels

Men’s C (3 laps—wave 1)

1—0:34:03—MERRILL, Nate

2—0:34:26—MURPHY, Mark—Basalt Bike & Ski

Men 50+ (3 laps—wave 1)

1—0:29:49—THOMPSON, Nigel

2—0:32:06—DUBE, Matt

3—0:32:26—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho

4—0:35:03—CHILSON, Chip—Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed

Men 60+ (3 laps—wave 1)

1—0:31:19—PAUSSA, Jim—Hub of Aspen

2—0:31:30—SMITH, Wade

3—0:32:40—ARMSTRONG, Mike—Basalt Bike & Ski

4—0:33:31—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski

Men 70+ (3 laps—wave 1)

1—0:30:44—LYONS, Steve—Basalt Bike & Ski

2—0:31:00—HANDWERK, Jeff

3—0:34:25—PHILLIPS, John—Limelight Hotels

4—0:34:54—IRELAND, Michael

5—0:38:08—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing

6—0:42:10—JONES, Larry

Men 80+ (3 laps—wave 1)

1—0:44:06—HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy

High School Boys (3 laps—wave 1)

1—0:30:45—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

2—0:30:45—PITTZ, Tiernan

3—0:31:37—KAROW, Will—CRMS

Race Marshals: Tess Strokes, Rich Burkley, Brett Lohr, Stefany Soychalk, Karen Siriani, Cathy Porter

Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Outdoors
See more