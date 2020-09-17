Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Airline-Cozyline Time Trial on Sept. 16
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB : WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
AIRLINE-COZYLINE TIME TRIAL
FROM WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16, 2020
Mens A (Open)
1 0:20:43 DEWIRE, Markus RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
2 0:20:48 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
2 0:20:48 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski
4 0:20:57 KELLY, Christian RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
5 0:21:04 STROKES, Greg STRAFE / RESQWATER
6 0:21:07 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs
7 0:21:13 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
8 0:21:28 CARPENTER, Corbin RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
9 0:21:34 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8
10 0:22:05 WEISS, Anders RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
11 0:22:10 LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
12 0:22:40 VIOLA, John
13 0:22:44 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
14 0:23:30 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel
Womens A (Advanced)
1 0:25:51 BORCHERS, Emma RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
2 0:25:53 KNOTT, Courtney
Mens B (Advanced)
1 0:21:24 INKINEN, Sami
2 0:21:49 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen / Chris Klug Foundation
3 0:22:01 GAUBE, Josh
4 0:22:28 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
5 0:22:30 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
6 0:22:52 BORCHERS, David Basalt Bike & Ski
7 0:23:20 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski
8 0:23:23 ETTLINGER, Jared
9 0:23:44 TURNER, Randolph
10 0:23:46 KIERNAN, Ryan
11 0:23:47 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen
12 0:23:55 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen
13 0:24:08 WILLIAMS, Brian
14 0:24:23 THOMPSON, Nigel
15 0:24:53 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru
16 0:25:00 CALLE, Juan Basalt Bike & Ski
17 0:25:06 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
18 0:25:41 RIBOUD, Douglas
19 0:25:51 BRITTINGHAM, John
Mens C (Sport)
1 0:26:08 GILMORE, William
2 0:27:50 KELLOFF, Alex
Womens C (Sport)
DNS SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
Mens 50+
1 0:22:41 LANE, Chris ACES
2 0:25:23 DIMARIA, Danny Hub of Aspen
3 0:25:25 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel
4 0:26:26 ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski
5 0:30:06 GETTINGER, Mike
Men 60+
1 0:28:07 BLANK, Tony
2 0:29:48 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi
3 0:32:50 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters
4 0:34:43 KIERNAN, Marc
DNS LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 70+
1 0:33:08 JONES, Larry
DNS OVEREYNDER, Phil
High School Boys
1 0:26:09 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel
— Race Marshals: Michael Faas, Austin Weiss, Kallie Carpenter, John Grice, Phil Sirianni
— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
