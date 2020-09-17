 Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Airline-Cozyline Time Trial on Sept. 16 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club: Results from the Airline-Cozyline Time Trial on Sept. 16

Staff report

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB : WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

AIRLINE-COZYLINE TIME TRIAL

FROM WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16, 2020

Mens A (Open)

1 0:20:43 DEWIRE, Markus RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

2 0:20:48 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

2 0:20:48 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski

4 0:20:57 KELLY, Christian RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

5 0:21:04 STROKES, Greg STRAFE / RESQWATER

6 0:21:07 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs

7 0:21:13 LOGAN, Levi RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

8 0:21:28 CARPENTER, Corbin RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

9 0:21:34 LOEFFLER, Alexander FastG8

10 0:22:05 WEISS, Anders RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

11 0:22:10 LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

12 0:22:40 VIOLA, John

13 0:22:44 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

14 0:23:30 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel

Womens A (Advanced)

1 0:25:51 BORCHERS, Emma RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

2 0:25:53 KNOTT, Courtney

Mens B (Advanced)

1 0:21:24 INKINEN, Sami

2 0:21:49 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen / Chris Klug Foundation

3 0:22:01 GAUBE, Josh

4 0:22:28 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

5 0:22:30 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

6 0:22:52 BORCHERS, David Basalt Bike & Ski

7 0:23:20 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski

8 0:23:23 ETTLINGER, Jared

9 0:23:44 TURNER, Randolph

10 0:23:46 KIERNAN, Ryan

11 0:23:47 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen

12 0:23:55 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen

13 0:24:08 WILLIAMS, Brian

14 0:24:23 THOMPSON, Nigel

15 0:24:53 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru

16 0:25:00 CALLE, Juan Basalt Bike & Ski

17 0:25:06 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

18 0:25:41 RIBOUD, Douglas

19 0:25:51 BRITTINGHAM, John

Mens C (Sport)

1 0:26:08 GILMORE, William

2 0:27:50 KELLOFF, Alex

Womens C (Sport)

DNS SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

Mens 50+

1 0:22:41 LANE, Chris ACES

2 0:25:23 DIMARIA, Danny Hub of Aspen

3 0:25:25 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel

4 0:26:26 ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski

5 0:30:06 GETTINGER, Mike

Men 60+

1 0:28:07 BLANK, Tony

2 0:29:48 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi

3 0:32:50 DIETHER, Fritz Frostbusters

4 0:34:43 KIERNAN, Marc

DNS LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski

Men 70+

1 0:33:08 JONES, Larry

DNS OVEREYNDER, Phil

High School Boys

1 0:26:09 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel

— Race Marshals: Michael Faas, Austin Weiss, Kallie Carpenter, John Grice, Phil Sirianni

— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

