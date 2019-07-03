Striving to get 6 feet under in Snowmass

Did you know there was an active cemetery in Snowmass Village? In 1990, the town of Snowmass Village decided to set rules about who could be buried in the new cemetery. According to the July article in The Aspen Times, “Being merely dearly departed won’t be enough to qualify for installation at Snowmass Village’s new cemetery. … Just dying to get in won’t be enough. First, you’re going to have to live in Snowmass — or at least nearby. That’s the number one rule for the planned Hidden Valley graveyard, which will be the only place in Snowmass to be buried.” That also is the impetus for naming the Sky Mountain Park trail “Deadline” as you descend wrapping around and toward the graveyard.