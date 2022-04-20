Snowmass history: Splashing around Fanny Hill
Ski and Swim contest drew nine contestants for hot-and-cold fun
The Aspen Illustrated News covered the inaugural Snowmass Ski and Swim Contest in April 1969.
“The first Annual Snowmass Ski and Swim Contest was held last Friday on and in the snow and pools of Fanny Hill,” the Illustrated News reported. “Nine brave contestants entered, going from hot to cold or wet to wax thrice before emerging from the waters to quaff the wine awaiting at the finish line. Merchandise prizes were also given but the greatest fun seemed to be the invigoration of the chilling race.”
