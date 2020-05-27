Snowmass History: School’s out, 1940
“Schools Closing,” informed an Aspen Times article from May in 1940. “Most schools of Pitkin County have closed or will close the present term within the next week, terminating another successful step in the process of educating the younger generation. Three schools have already closed, Redstone ending the term March 29, Lenado April 19 and Oak Grove May 3. Lower Capitol and Brush Creek schools will close Friday of this week. Woody, Basalt, Meredith and Emma will finish the year next Friday, May 17, as will the Pitkin County High School. The Washington school in Aspen and the Castle View schools will close Friday May 24, and the Upper Snowmass school one week later, May 31.”
