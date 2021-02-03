Snowmass history: Remembering Caryn Eileen Campbell

A headshot of Caryn E. Campbell published in the Aspen Times on Jan. 23, 1975.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy image

Part of Snowmass Village’s history does include Ted Bundy, but some may forget the name of his victim in Snowmass Village: Caryn Eileen Campbell. On February 3, 1977, The Aspen Times reported that Bundy was extradited from Utah to be charged of her murder Jan. 12, 1975.

“Campbell was the fiancée of Dr. Raymond Gadowski, who had been attending a convention at the Wildwood in Snowmass,” the Times reported. “They returned to the lodge from dinner at around 6 p.m. Jan. 12, 1975. Campbell left the Wildwood lobby to go to their second-floor room for a magazine and was never seen again.” She was found Feb. 17, 1975 on Owl Creek Road, just west of Sinclair Divide.