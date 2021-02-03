Snowmass history: Remembering Caryn Eileen Campbell
Body of Ted Bundy victim was found on Owl Creek Road weeks after going missing
Part of Snowmass Village’s history does include Ted Bundy, but some may forget the name of his victim in Snowmass Village: Caryn Eileen Campbell. On February 3, 1977, The Aspen Times reported that Bundy was extradited from Utah to be charged of her murder Jan. 12, 1975.
“Campbell was the fiancée of Dr. Raymond Gadowski, who had been attending a convention at the Wildwood in Snowmass,” the Times reported. “They returned to the lodge from dinner at around 6 p.m. Jan. 12, 1975. Campbell left the Wildwood lobby to go to their second-floor room for a magazine and was never seen again.” She was found Feb. 17, 1975 on Owl Creek Road, just west of Sinclair Divide.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass history: Remembering Caryn Eileen Campbell
Part of Snowmass Village’s history does include Theodore R. Bundy, but most forget the person he robbed the life from: Caryn Eileen Campbell.