Snowmass history: A different kind of ‘Pot Shop’ in the village
Pottery hub offered summer courses at Anderson Ranch in the 1960s
“’Making pottery is a means to understanding your environment and your position to what is going on around you,’ according to Brad Reed, 30, director of the Snowmass Pot Shop,” who was introduced a 1968 Snowmass Villager article. “’The main reason to pot is to find out what’s going on by means of investigation,’ he says. … Reed feels that pottery is a ‘fantastic means for discovering what’s going on around you. The more you can understand about ecology the more you understand about pottery and conversely. There is a constant feedback.’”
Originally from Eugene, Oregon, Reed opened The Pot Shop with P.K. Hoffman in Aspen for a year and a half where he sold pottery and gave lessons and then opened the Snowmass Pot Shop in the summer of 1968 offering summer courses. The shop, located at the Anderson Ranch (the beginnings of the Art Center), opened with two outdoor kilns and “three Soldner kick wheels (invented by Aspenite Paul Soldner), two Soldner electric wheels and a German type kick wheel built by Reed and visiting Potters.”
