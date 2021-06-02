Snowmass history: A bird’s-eye view of development
System initially built for Navy use kept close eye on development
The West Village area under construction in late spring of 1967 was “the first of several villages to be built by Snowmass-at-Aspen,” according to the caption of a photo in the Aspen Illustrated News on May 25, 1967.
“A total of $75 million is expected to be spent on the development over the next 10-15 years,” the paper reported. The development was considered a giant jigsaw puzzle with so many moving parts that a “360 computer” was used to help keep track of “what was happening at any given moment in the development of West Village and its extremities (including) the golf course, roads, utilities, and subdivisions.”
The system was designed to keep the project on schedule, though it was initially built for the “Navy to keep track of missile programs.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass history: A bird’s-eye view of development
The West Village area under construction in late spring of 1967 was “the first of several villages to be built by Snowmass-at-Aspen,” according to the caption of a photo in the Aspen Illustrated News that year.