Snowmass history: A bird’s-eye view of development

A photo the new Snowmass Ski Area and base area under construction captured by David Hiser in 1967 shows what would eventually become the Snowmass Mall area, with the ski area in the background. Related images and an article appeared the Aspen Illustrated News on May 25, 1967.

Aspen Historical Society Hiser Collection/Courtesy photo

The West Village area under construction in late spring of 1967 was “the first of several villages to be built by Snowmass-at-Aspen,” according to the caption of a photo in the Aspen Illustrated News on May 25, 1967.

“A total of $75 million is expected to be spent on the development over the next 10-15 years,” the paper reported. The development was considered a giant jigsaw puzzle with so many moving parts that a “360 computer” was used to help keep track of “what was happening at any given moment in the development of West Village and its extremities (including) the golf course, roads, utilities, and subdivisions.”

The system was designed to keep the project on schedule, though it was initially built for the “Navy to keep track of missile programs.”