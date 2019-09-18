Snowmass History: Paving a trail in 1934

One b/w photograph of horses loaded down with logs to make a line fence at a CCC camp near Woody Creek. The fence was to seperate summer and winter cattle grazing. 1934



“Work on the program of the local CCC camp is progressing at a rapid rate,” the Aspen Daily Times reported in 1934. CCC stands for Civilian Conservation Corps, which was a voluntary public work relief program that operated from 1933 to 1942 in the United States for unemployed, unmarried men.

“Already, members of the ‘fly-camp’ sent to Snowmass Creek have completed a picnic ground at the foot of Snowmass hill, just over the Brush Creek divide, having fenced the area completely, built tables, fireplaces, etc. this picnic spot is now ready for public use. Next week, the crew will start building the trail to Snowmass Lake. Assistant Forest Supervisor Snow of Glenwood Springs and Ranger Shoemaker of this city this week surveyed the trail, preparatory to the start of building.”