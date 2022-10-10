Veazy III: How about those counties?

Letter to the editor

Does any U.S. representative candidate or voter care about the distressed of underserved counties in Colorado’s Congressional 3rd District? I have not; have you?!

The 3rd District has 11 of Colorado’s distressed or underserved counties out of 23. This is 48% of the state’s troubled counties. They are Rio Blanco, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, San Juan, Hinsdale, Mineral, Archuleta, Rio Grande and Huerfano.

On July 1, the federal bank regulatory agencies announced the availability of the 2022 list of distressed or underserved nonmetropolitan middle-income geographies, where revitalization or stabilization activities are eligible to receive CRA consideration as community development for 12 months after publication of the current list, which come out in July.

What’s up, Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch? What have you said and do toward these distressed or underserved counties?

(1) “2022 List of Distressed or Underserved Nonmetropolitan Middle-Income Geographies,” Supervision + Credit, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, July 2022.





Emzy Veazy III

Aspen