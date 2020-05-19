Sean Beckwith: Fixing those loose screws
So Zoom and FaceTime were fun for about two weeks. The novelty lasted about as long as a toy from a kid’s meal. Is that still a thing? Remember toys in the bottom of the box of cereal? I wish we could get rid of face-to-face phone calls as easily as our parents threw out those promo trinkets.
I don’t have a standing call with friends or family every Thursday, I’m halfway through a book, I haven’t played nearly as many video games as I thought and my binge of ’90s action movies and comedies has gotten so low that I’m strongly considering watching “Bio-Dome.”
What have I been doing, though? A lot of amateur handyman tasks. I’ve spackled, sanded and painted walls; hung drapes, pictures and a mirror (sometimes successfully, sometimes not); used my body as a human vice while putting together shelves; successfully cleared a drain (second drain pending); moved beds, packed and repacked storage units; somewhat figured out how to use ratchet straps; and tried to repair multiple objects with superglue.
It’s amazing how much you can f— with a curtain rod when you have a debilitating mix of perfectionism and OCD. I bought a level with a laser on it but not until after semi-successfully hanging a mirror.
Support Local Journalism
The first attempt looked like a funhouse mirror, it was so crooked. While the second attempt went much better, it could still be a tad straighter. There will not be third attempt. There’s nothing charming about doing something three times.
I found the stud the previous handyman couldn’t when trying to rehang the drapes. It’s kind of hard to secure anything to a wall when you use eyeglass screws. Turns out I didn’t need that anchor, just a longer screw. But I still forced the anchor into the wall like a small child hammering a round block into the square hole.
My patchwork with spackling and painting went a lot smoother than my attempts at hanging things with a cellphone level. Fill the holes, sand them, paint them. However, when you use a brush to touch up small holes on a wall that’s been painted with a roller, you’re able to see where the repairs were made due to the texture difference. I found that out by looking at the wall in the perfect light at the right angle. Thankfully, that was not my house or I’d be buying a roller.
I considered undertaking a similar project at my place but at this point I’ll live with the plethora of blatantly painted-over anchors for a bit before unleashing my OCD again. That and I haven’t quite yet finished pulling the previous tenant’s hairs out of her paint job in the bathroom, which I’m told is a weird thing to notice let alone do.
If you think that’s bad, my little sister got me a 4,600-plus piece Lego-type replica of Memorial Stadium for my birthday and I applied the decals with a deft touch normally reserved for bomb squad technicians disarming C4.
The only reason the newspaper gets sent out before I can adjust every text and photo box to sit perfectly on its gridline is because of deadline. So when I helped put together some cubbies for my closet, it was infuriating that the pieces didn’t slide together like the blocks of the pyramids. C’mon, Target. The Egyptians didn’t even have a laser level, but it takes two people and my entire body weight to screw in the final peg?
I don’t even want to think about putting together this grill I ordered — though I do think about the grill itself a lot. Get your s— straight, WayFair*. Packing up and moving out of an apartment shouldn’t take as long as it does to ship my order — and I spent a good two hours watching YouTube tutorials on ratchet straps while untangling them.
It is rewarding finishing DIY handy work, but it’s equally frustrating when you can’t fix a seemingly easy problem, like a slow-draining sink, so I won’t get into that. If I can’t correct a plumbing issue with a plunger and some Drain-O, it’s time for an expert.
That’s why I’ve moved on to the home and garden portion of my coronavirus checklist. The good thing about plants is they don’t require a ton of upkeep … right?
*I understand some packages are more important than others during a pandemic but there doesn’t seem to be any defined hierarchy. Cocktails cherries in two days but a month for a laser level?
Sean Beckwith is a copy editor at The Aspen Times. Reach him at sbeckwith@aspentimes.com.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User