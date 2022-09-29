Reed: Unworthy of second term
In this November’s congressional election, you have a choice. A vote to re-elect Lauren Boebert is a vote for cruelty, fascism, Christian jihadism and the undermining of our democracy.
She really is that bad. In her one, short term, she’s consistently pushed an extreme agenda that’s the political extension of the Jan. 6 insurrection. She will double down if re-elected.
She talks a good game about the U.S. Constitution but would happily shred it to remain in power. Her interpretations are so extreme that she actually believes that the Second Amendment empowers citizens to overthrow their own government. Consider the implications of that.
Don’t give this person another term. Just don’t do it.
Dave Reed
Carbondale
