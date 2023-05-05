Mulcahy: One of the last true characters

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Before it became the mouthpiece for the Aspen Institute and power in general, Aspen Public Radio did a beautiful radio segment on Phil Sullivan, one of Aspen’s last remaining mountain characters: aspenpublicradio.org/2016-01-18/taking-a-free-ride-with-phil-sullivan .

Last time it got heated, the current city attorney threatened to put Phil in jail for 15 years before a Louisiana attorney stepped in to help Phil.

Isn’t there an Irish American (or any) attorney willing to help a veteran who’s hit hard times, especially the loss of his ex-wife and grandkids, battle big government left in the Roaring Fork Valley?

Sandy and Lee Mulcahy

Basalt