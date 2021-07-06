Meredith C. Carroll: Never have I ever: Aspen travel edition
Give yourself one point for each experience you haven’t had traveling to Aspen/Snowmass:
— Your flight into Aspen arrived late.
— Your flight into Aspen was diverted to Grand Junction.
— Your flight into Aspen was diverted to Eagle.
— Your plane into Aspen circled the airport before turning around and flying back to Denver.
— Your flight into Aspen arrived but you didn’t. (In your defense: Concourse A at Denver International Airport is no one’s friend, and certainly not someone with a tight connection.)
— Your flight into Aspen was canceled due to mechanical issues.
— Your flight into Aspen was canceled due to inclement weather.
— Your flight into Aspen was canceled on a perfectly sunny day.
— Your flight into Aspen was canceled because the pilot couldn’t be located.
— Your flight into Aspen was canceled because what were you thinking when you booked a flight into Aspen in the first place.
— Your flight into Aspen was canceled and the next available one is in two days.
— Your flight into Aspen was canceled and the next available rental car or shuttle bus is in three days.
— Your flight into Aspen was oversold.
— You were the only person on your flight into Aspen.
— You managed to snag a rental car and it broke down on I-70.
— You managed to snag a rental car and the flight you would have taken beats you to Aspen.
— Your luggage arrived in Aspen before you.
— Your luggage arrived immediately after you wasted a day getting all new stuff.
— Your flight into Eagle was diverted to Aspen but your car is parked in Eagle.
— You spent your first night in Aspen in Denver.
— You spent your first night in Aspen in Steamboat Springs.
— You spent your first night in Aspen in a near-condemned motel on the side of I-70 that cost as much as a hotel in Aspen (just kidding; just wait).
— A snowstorm shut down the Aspen airport.
— Lightning shut down DIA.
— A tornado warning shut down DIA.
— An avalanche shut down I-70.
— A semi-truck with no chains shut down I-70.
— A Tuesday shut down Vail Pass (ditto for the other days of the week).
— A semi-truck shut down Independence Pass.
— A bike race shut down Independence Pass.
— A biker gang shut you down on Independence Pass.
— Crossing ducks held you up on Independence Pass.
— A cyclist held up the finger to you on Independence Pass.
— A car with out-of-state plates held your bumper, or got as close to it as possible without actually fusing into you, on Independence Pass.
— A truck full of big bright yellow rafts blocked your sight on Independence Pass.
— Flash floods shut down Glenwood Canyon.
— Mudslides shut down Glenwood Canyon.
— Wildfires shut down Glenwood Canyon.
— A police chase shut down Glenwood Canyon.
— You eyed the other passengers in your car with disgust until you realize that smell is just the Glenwood Springs exit.
— A plague of deer lining the road kept you driving no faster than 17 mph.
— Migrating elk made you late.
— You budgeted four hours for a trip that took 17.
— It took you longer to drive from the Aspen airport into town than it took to fly from Denver to Aspen.
— You needed three days to recover from the specific trauma of traveling to Aspen.
— You swore off all travel and vowed to never leave home ever again.
— Immediately after arriving in Aspen you started making plans for next time.
More at MeredithCarroll.com and on Twitter @MCCarroll.
