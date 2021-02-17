Vote for Jimbo
I am writing to say that a vote for Jimbo Stockton will be a good value.
Jimbo is a longtime local and a hardworking man. I believe that Jimbo knows the pulse of Aspen and will stand up for the locals that keep Aspen a community.
So please, vote for Jimbo Stockton.
Jason Beavers
Aspen
History won’t be on 43 senators’ side
Senators during the Trump impeachment trial were faced with the same dilemma senators faced, in 2003, when confronted with the decision to attack Iraq. They were both dealing with lies.