Supreme Court can undo other mistakes
In response to Parker Maddux‘s letter of June 29: Yes, Parker, it is possible that the Supreme Court has made other erroneous decisions in the past. Roe v. Wade might not be the only one. The Supreme Court should correct past mistakes if they don’t qualify for stare decisis.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
