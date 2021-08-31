MAGA crowd learned their lesson with bleach
I know why the MAGA crowd at Donald Trump’s Aug. 21st rally in Alabama booed his suggestion that they take the COVID-19 vaccine. The last time he dispensed medical advice about how to fight coronavirus, it was to tell people to inject bleach.
Fool me once …
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
