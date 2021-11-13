Kudos & Kindness (Nov. 14, 2021): Aspen Elks deserve thanks for supporting football players

Aspen athletes express gridiron gratitude

My name is Nate Thomas, and I’m a captain of the Aspen High School football team. I wanted to write a letter to thank a few people who made our season better. I would like to thank Diane, Barry, and Steve from the Aspen Elks Lodge #224. They gave us a place to hang out and eat after all of our hard-fought games. I would also like to thank Stacey from Taster’s Pizza for providing all of the delicious food that we ate after the games.

Nate Thomas

Snowmass

****

Thank you, Elks Lodge, for all your support you have given to my football team this season. My name is Nevo and I have played my first football season. This experience has made me believe that I can dream to one day be a part of the NFL. Without your continuous support over the years many other young Aspen kids would have lacked their own dreams found playing football in our amazing town.





Nevo Platt

Aspen

****

I would like to say thanks to the Aspen Elks Lodge #224 for making this youth football season happen. I would also like to thank our coaches.

Todd Hoeffner, Chip Fuller, and Bryan Welker as well as Ron Morehead. Thank you to Aspen parks and rec and the school district for keeping our field in good shape.

And a big thanks to all of our parents for coming out and cheering us on to victory.

Sincerely,

Oliver Lowery #60

***

Dear Coach Chris, Tim and the Aspen Elks,

Thank you for coaching me this year. You guys did such a great job! My favorite part was playing in the games and tackling! I am sorry that I missed our last game! My favorite memory of the season was practice and tackling the dummies! I loved winning games but I also loved being part of the team! My favorite game was going against Meeker because they mostly had red stripes and they were a big challenge, and sometimes you need a challenge in Football. Overall I mostly loved the coaches because they trained us well. I can’t wait for the next years season! I hope that we have a blast like we did this season.

Go Aspen Skiers!

Sawyer Moon Curry

Aspen