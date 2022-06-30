High praise for Aspen’s Finest

I want to give a shoutout of thanks and praise to the ambulance department at Aspen hospital as well as the Aspen Police Department, specifically paramedics Keith Bosscher and Ander Gustafson and Aspen Police officer Alyse Vollmer.

On June 22, I had a flat tire and was waiting on the side of the road for assistance. The company that was supposed to help me change the tire never showed up and I’d been sitting there for two hours, when all of a sudden an ambulance comes screeching up behind me with the siren on and the lights flashing and the police right behind them.

Evidently they had gotten a 911 call saying there was a lady passed out on the side of the road! When they heard I had been there for two hours they said, “Flat tire, we can change that for you!” And proceeded to do just that! They were so awesome and I am still flabbergasted! And Officer Vollmer was amazing as well! They were so kind and helpful in my distressing situation. Thank you so very much Keith, Ander and Alyse — you’re the best!

Pam Eberly

Basalt