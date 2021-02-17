Doyle committed to Aspen values

John Doyle is the right choice for the open seat on Aspen City Council. Simply put, John clearly understands and lives the belief that Aspen is a community, not a commodity. Despite the excessive attention to the bling bling of the overheated real estate market, John will be a councilman committed to the core values of the Aspen Area Community Plan. This is his polar star for deciding on the inevitable development proposals to come before council.

He is a dedicated supporter of the critical importance of affordable commercial spaces for locally owned businesses so that local business owners can invest for the long term. For example, he is committed to the protection of the SCI zoning of the North Mill Street Commercial Center for local business owners. This will provide opportunities for locals (owners and operators) to invest in their business future here in Aspen.

Of course such decisions will have the inevitable additional benefit of a stabilizing impact on local workforce housing. Affordable business locations and affordable workforce housing together are both key components of a sustainable community. This essential combination is what John wants to accomplish for our community as our councilman.

Select John Doyle for Aspen City Council.

Howie Mallory

Aspen