Aspen, we have a traffic problem
As is true for many Pitkin County residents, the upcoming plan to detour traffic from Highway 82 to River Road, etc. is worrisome. Turning traffic on to Smith Hill Way then across McLain Flats and funneled into town on Cemetery Lane will be damaging on many levels … some of them irreparable.
I understand the need to improve and maintain infrastructure. The overwhelming auto traffic into and out of Aspen is staggering, especially considering the size of the town. As with much larger urban areas, by the time the improvements are completed, they are woefully inadequate.
I am also reading about possible solutions to the traffic nightmares by the use of trains into/out of town. This seems like a great solution to get people into town and relieve the congestion and traffic nightmares at the same time. Aspen needs to address and solve the larger problem of “too many cars” by looking at the underlying reasons, but we can solve the congestion in the meantime.
Considering that both of these “solutions” are being considered, why is the country pushing the re-working of the roundabout (millions of dollars, two years and countless damaging side effects) when a larger solution could well make this unnecessary, and in fact it could be in the way of a larger solution? Good public transportation may require a different solution and not just this year’s Band-Aid.
Susan Taylor
Woody Creek
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Household support for Pandora’s expansion
The vote on Pandora’s is in! With a house full of grand kids who came for Ruggerfest, we had our own vote on whether to support the Pandora expansion. It was a unanimous yes!