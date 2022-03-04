A troubling local link to Putin

As a property owner in Snowmass and in Denver who is Jewish and one generation away from being Ukrainian, I am troubled by the presence of one of Putin’s oligarchs in Snowmass.

Roman Abromovich, a well-known supporter of Putin and his gang, hides some of his money in Pitkin County. Moreover, he has been honored by the Chabad Jewish Community Center.

Money does not wipe away blood. What is the Aspen-Snowmass and Pitkin County community going to do about Abromovich’s presence? Just sit by and honor his money? Or will some steps be taken to expose and impact his association with Putin and therefore his connection to the attack on Ukraine?

Daniel Teitelbaum

Denver