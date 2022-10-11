Jeung: Boebert to debate again

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Good news to share with your readers: U.S. Rep. Boebert has agreed to another debate hosted by the League of Women Voters on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 6-7 p.m. I do not know location and may not be in-person but rather a virtual meet-up.

She previously had agreed to only one at the paid event hosted by Club 20 in Grand Junction. As constituents, we deserve local outreach and appearances of our congressional representative — more than just the very few town halls she has hosted, often publicized with minimal notice and targeted to specific groups/supporters.

Link to event: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82869030708

Greg Jeung

Glenwood Springs