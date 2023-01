Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

By taking so long in trying to choose a U.S. House speaker, the Republicans are squandering precious time that they could be using to expose the cabal of leftist elite Satan-worshiping pedophiles that stole the 2020 presidential election, knocked down the Twin Towers, kidnapped the Lindbergh baby, and sunk the Titanic.

Come on, “patriots.” Get it together, and get to work!

John M. Jesse

Glenwood Springs