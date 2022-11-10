Hunter: While the world burns …

Letter to the editor

“We are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing ….” So says Antonio Guterres, the chief of the United Nations, at the annual UN climate summit in Egypt. “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.”

Who does he mean by “we”? Apparently not Carbondale. A suggestion was made recently for Carbondale to hire a sustainability expert with the authority to craft a work plan to attack this problem. A member of the board said the budget was too tight. This is a budget that has millions for swimming pools, sidewalks, work in the Crystal River, and planning for more housing. I don’t think these projects qualify as “the defining issue of our age.”

I believe that making climate change the most important priority is a moral choice and an imperative. Guterres again: “Humanity has a choice … Cooperate or perish. It is either a Climate Solidarity Pact, or a Collective Suicide Pact.”

Patrick Hunter

Carbondale