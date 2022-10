Letter to the editor

The Red Ant is right about one thing: More “affordable” housing is growth. More permanent population requires more infrastructure.

Aspen is overbuilt now — pure and simple. The concept of “degrowth” originated in 1972 with the publication of “The Limits to Growth.”

Aspen is the poster child for the sacrifice of quality of life for the almighty dollar: https://degrowth.info/about/history-of-degrowth

Patrick Hunter

Carbondale