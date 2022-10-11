Hampleman: Not our friends

Letter to the editor

Why are the Saudis cutting oil production, thus increasing the cost of oil? They are doing what they do best, using their wealth to undermine the United States. The Saudis are not our friends; they have never been.

Their latest ploy — cutting oil production — is an attempt to affect the midterms in favor of the Trumpublicans and also to help Putin generate more income for his war.

An increase in gas prices is just what the Republicans need in a tight election that is dominated by Trump’s hand-picked election deniers. The Saudis want Trump, his family and his lackeys back in power. Also, the production cut is exactly what Putin needs to increase his revenues and offset the international sanctions against Russia.

Remember also that 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers were Saudis, as was Osama bin Laden. In September 2021, the Trump administration — in a highly redacted court filing by the FBI — filed to keep records of Saudi involvement in 9/11 sealed as “State Secrets.” However, the redacted document inadvertently disclosed that Mussaed Ahmed al-Jarrah (a senior diplomate working under Prince Bandar bin Sultan) financially supported two hijackers (Mihdhar and Hazmi). More recently the CIA concluded that MBS (Mohammed bin Salaman) ordered the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. Our friends?

Now, the Saudis are backing Putin’s war on the Ukraine. They must also, like Russia, be internationally sanctioned for their current and past actions.





Under both Trump and Biden, billions of dollars of arms have been sold to Saudi Arabia. These arms are being used to decimate Yemen, killing an estimated 250,000 people. It is time to stop selling anything to the Saudis. Let the Saudis buy North Korean and Chinese arms from Russia. Russia has proven they work on civilians, a perfect fit for the Saudis.

Richard Hampleman

Basalt