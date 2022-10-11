Dayton: End of Days and good governance

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Believing that this is the End of Days follows a long and rich tradition of predicting the end of the world since at least 2800 B.C., almost 5,000 years ago. This is a long history of countless failed predictions followed by an updated expiration date with the argument, “But this time it’s different.”

Lauren Boebert fully endorses that we are at the End of Days. Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky seems to be following in her footsteps. He refuses to state that he believes in the separation of church and state. He attends and speaks at events along with Boebert’s fervent supporters, who are true believers in the End of Days.

Do we really want people who believe we have no future deciding the future for the rest of us?

Jerome Dayton

Carbondale