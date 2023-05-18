Damore: I live there, too, but straight shot’s way to go

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Just like Aspen City Councilman Bill Guth, I live in “the most affected neighborhood” of the Preferred Alternative for the Entrance to Aspen. That is, I have lived at 6th and Main by the Hick House for 15 years and see this traffic fiasco constantly.

I don’t know what all these terms mean, but we should start building the new “straight shot” now while using this old Castle Creek Bridge as a space until it’s either rebuilt or dies on the vine as it will.

That’s the way to do it.

Matthew Damore

Aspen