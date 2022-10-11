Aspen Chapel Gallery: Looking for sponsors

Letter to the editor

The Aspen Chapel Gallery partners with a Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit for every art show. Since August 2018, we have given a total of $41,418 to 22 nonprofit partners and five, high-school art departments.

Currently, we are looking for individuals and businesses to help sponsor our annual holiday art show, Small Wonders, in partnership with Holiday Baskets. For over 40 years, this nonprofit has provided gifts and food cards to families during the holiday season, including 347 families (1,345 individuals) in 2021. They serve people from Aspen to Glenwood Springs who are referred by local, social-service organizations. Holiday Baskets is run entirely by volunteers.

If you choose to become a sponsor, 50% of your tax-deductible sponsorship will go to Holiday Baskets, and 50% to Aspen Chapel Gallery to help defer the cost of the show. Additionally, 10% of all sales will be donated to Holiday Baskets.

Please consider becoming a sponsor to assist local families and The Aspen Chapel Gallery that supports local artists by contacting 970-925-6083 or by sending a check payable to Aspen Chapel Gallery to 77 Meadowood Dr., Aspen, CO 81611.

Join us for the Small Wonders opening on Wednesday, November 16th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., or stop by the Aspen Chapel Gallery from November 17th until January 3rd, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.







Michael Bonds and Tom Ward

Co-directors, Aspen Chapel Gallery