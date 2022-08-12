Obituary: Ruben C. Gutierrez

Ruben C. Gutierrez

Provided Photo

December 9, 1957 – August 3, 2022

Ruben C. Gutierrez 64, was born December 9, 1957 in San Angelo, TX to Pablo and Margarita Gutierrez Sr. and was the eldest of 8 children. He passed away peacefully, Wednesday August 3, at Community East Hospital in Indianapolis.

Ruben graduated with the Class of 1975 from Tipton High School. Formerly of San Angelo, Tx, and Indianapolis, he had spent several years in grocery retail before entering the Concierge Service industry in the early 90’s. After 20 years of service, he had retired from Frias Properties in Aspen, Colorado and returned to Tipton to help care for his mother.

Ruben enjoyed many simple things in life. He was a free Spirit and had much love for his Family and Friends. He truly enjoyed having a good time and attending concerts, following The Grateful Dead, Steely Dan, Santana and other Classic Rock. He loved to travel to various locations aside his favorite spots in California and Jamaica.

He is survived by seven Brothers and sisters, along with 12 Nephews, Nieces and 10 Great Nephews, nieces.

He is was proceeded in death by his Father, Pablo Gutierrez Sr. Mother, Margarita Gutierrez, Brother in law, Bill Dunbar, Nephew, Joshua Phelps.

Ruben’s funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton, Indiana with Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. Burial will be next to his parents in St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.