Obituary: Robert Johnson

Robert Johnson

May 24, 1928 – July 18, 2020 Robert Iver (Veum) “Bob” Johnson age 92 of Mondovi, WI, formerly of Aspen, CO passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the American Lutheran Home, Mondovi, WI. Bob was born on May 24, 1928 on the family farm south of Mondovi, WI to Albert and Goldene V. (Rosenow) Johnson. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1946, and then went on to college in Madison, WI. In 1950 he was drafted in to the Korean War. He was a Dairy Farmer with registered Jersey Cattle, called Double ‘J’ Farm in Buffalo County, WI. He served 2 terms as Assemblyman for the 92nd District of WI from 1960 to 1964. After moving to Aspen, he worked for United Airlines and was a shuttle bus driver until he was 82. An avid skier, he traveled Europe to ski at every chance. Living in Aspen gave Bob the opportunity to meet many celebrities; he had a story for each. He was also a devoted reader, only true stories. Political history, theories and Middle East affairs were some of his interests. He was a faithful Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger Fan. Bob will be missed by his nieces, Faye Schumacher and Deb Pavelski; nephew, Steven Johnson; great-nephews, David, Genesis, Kyle, Jacob, Dustin and Michael; great-nieces, Laken, Amanda, Kayla and Alantis; cousin, Terry Stiner; several great-great nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister in law David and Marilyn (Strader) Johnson; sister and brother in law, Donna and Larry Schumacher and niece, Dawn Schumacher. At his request there will be no service performed. Bob gave his body to the Mayo Clinic of Rochester, MN Anatomical Bequest Program for educational intent. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family. Please share your fond memories and condolences online at http://www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.