Obituary: Norma Dolle

April 10, 1926 ~ May 13, 2020 On May 13, 2020 Norma L Dolle passed away peacefully at the age of 94 in Glenwood Springs, CO. She lived in Aspen and in later years, Carbondale. She was born April 10, 1926 to Charles and Louise Tormoehlen in Chicago, IL. Growing up, Norma and her twin sister Marjorie loved to sing and dance, gaining the spotlight as the Toni Twins from the ad campaign “Which Twin has the Toni?” They sang on radio shows and with many big bands which eventually led to a contract offer from MGM in Hollywood which they passed on. They both attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. While there, Norma developed a love for skiing, and decided she would never return to the Windy City. After graduating, Norma married Gordon Ledingham and they raised four boys in La Jolla, California. Life changes took her to Aspen, Colorado in 1973 with her second husband, Don Dolle, where she bought a classic Victorian, next door to her sister’s lodge The Little Red Ski Haus, and developed it into the Snow Queen Lodge, a family run business still operating today. They finally found their fame in Aspen as “The Twin Victorian Lodge Twins”. Norma was known for her congenial hospitality and loved entertaining her lodge guests. She had a great passion for skiing and the outdoors which she passed along to her sons. Norma is survived by her sons Larry (Joann) Ledingham, Gordon (Mitzi) Ledingham, and David (Adrianna) Ledingham, and grandchildren Cameron & Sophie Ledingham and Aidan Ledingham. Her twin sister Marjorie passed just 6 days after Norma…we hope they are reunited now. She is preceded in death by her son, Gary Ledingham and sister, Carolyn Glover. A celebration of Norma’s life will be held at a later date when circumstances allow.