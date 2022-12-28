Obituary: Kerry M. Karnan

Kerry M. Karnan

October 17, 1950 – December 16, 2022

Kerry Michael Karnan, 72, loving Husband, Father, and Brother peacefully passed on to the Lord at his Carbondale home on Friday, December 16, 2022 succumbing to a 2 year battle with Leiomyosarcoma. Kerry is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Corrie, their children Keane (Olivia), Kalyn (Jonathan), grand-children Jeremy and Oliver, and brothers Keith Karnan (Theresa) and Kevin Karnan (Ellen).

Kerry was the oldest son of Leroy and Florence in Laconia, New Hampshire. While growing up all three boys learned from their father the love of baseball and were known as The Karnan Katchers. In high school, Kerry captained his Laconia High School Division 1 football team and also his New Hampshire StateShrine All Star Team. Kerry graduated his post-grad year as Class Valedictorian and was team captain at Bridgton Academy in Maine. Football continued during his time at West Point Military Academy where he graduated in 1973. After graduating, he served in the United States Army as First Lieutenant in Germany. After his honorable discharge he traveled to Colorado where he met Corrie. They were married and eventually settled in Carbondale where they raised Kalyn and Keane and have lived in the area for 37 years.

As a structural engineer he became a home builder, forming Laconia Homes, building homes throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. Kerry began a 2nd career in his later years as an estimator/manager for Division 7 Insulation.

Kerry enjoyed cross country and downhill skiing, bicycling, fishing, gardening, cooking, spending time with family, and participating in the community and church. He touched so many lives. His laughter and humor will always remain in all of our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the American Cancer Society in Kerry’s honor.

The funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Of The Crown Catholic Church in Carbondale, CO on January 16, 2023 at 10am. A luncheon will follow.