Obituary: CAROL EUSTER FULLER

December 13, 1938 – January 29, 2022

Basalt, Colorado – We are grateful that our dear friend, Carol, passed away peacefully at home, with her dog, Sammy, by her side. Carol was born in Philadelphia to Aaron and Rita Euster and lived in Miami Beach. She was a very proud daughter and enjoyed sharing their story. Besides the many friends who will dearly miss her, she is survived by; her beloved son, Scott Fuller, [the light of her life] his wife Debra Fuller, granddaughter Jessica, [of whom she was so proud], brother Jay, [whom she adored].

Carol graduated from Miami Beach High School and the University of Alabama and received a master’s degree in Art. Her passions in life were the arts, travel, painting, nature, dogs and the friendships she made. Those who were close to Carol, will attest that she was a True pioneer and a Rebel for Truth!

In the late 60’s Carol moved to Aspen and was immediately admired for her full of life spirit. Always socially gracious, during the 60’s and 70’s she organized the iconic Aspen Mountain Beach Party. In addition to her kindness with people, Carol was deeply active in the Frying Pan River Conservancy and the ASPCA. She was one of the first women on the board of the Aspen Art Museum as well.

A friends and family “Celebration of her life” will be held on Sunday, February 27th at Heather’s Savory Pies & Tapas Bar at 12:30 until 3:00PM. Everyone is welcome to come and share an experience they had with Carol. This is sure to warm our hearts with laughter and put smiles on our faces.

Because of Carol’s huge heart for rescued animals, and love for the Roaring Fork River, Heather’s will be hosting a benefit in Carol’s honor. In lieu of flowers, please send your donation to Lucky Day Animal Rescue of Colorado at LUCKYDAYRESCUE.ORG. At the end of the memorial, everyone is welcome to join us on a walk to the Swinging Bridge in Basalt, where we will scatter the ashes of Carol and her dogs, Charlie and Liza, into the river. We will all feel at peace, knowing Carol will be joyfully running with her dogs in heaven.