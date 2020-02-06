Obituary: Audrey Lipton

An original fashionista, Audrey Irene Lipton, 83, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb 3rd, from a cerebral hemorrhage. Audrey’s early years were spent in Bayonne NJ and during her 20’s she attended Traphagen School of Fashion Design in NY City where she first began to hone her amazing sense of style and fashion. She married the love of her life, Charlie Lipton, in 1959. Adventurous and avid Vermont skiers, they were eager to try new terrain, and in 1967 came to Aspen on the proverbial ski trip. They instantly fell in love with the town, and within 5 months had sold their home in Bayonne and with their two kids, Rob and Mindy, moved to Aspen. Audrey and Charlie soon opened what would become an iconic Aspen business, La Piuma, an upscale women’s shoe and clothing boutique which for the next 26 years became the place to go for high end women’s apparel. With La Piuma, Audrey had found her calling. Her soul shined in the store, and she quickly developed a dedicated and loyal following of customers, fashion devotees, and close friends that would last a lifetime. She had a keen eye and sense of style second to none and became a trusted resource for many local women of all ages throughout the valley. Audrey was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and mentor. She loved helping people and always made you feel better about yourself with even the briefest contact. Her heart was her great gift, and she gave it freely without reservation. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charlie, children Mindy and Rob, brothers Mickey and Len with his wife Anna, grandson Jace, great nephew Ty and numerous cousins. Funeral services will be held at the Prince of Peace Chapel on Monday Feb 10th at 12:00 noon in Aspen. Anyone who would like to attend is welcome. Immediately after the chapel service the burial will take place at Red Butte Cemetery in Aspen. A celebratory gathering will follow at 2:00 pm at 513 W Bleeker St.