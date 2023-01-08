Wintersköl fun returns to Aspen this week

The torchlight parade and fireworks show on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, on Aspen Mountain, held as part of the annual Winterskol celebrations. The upcoming Winterskol fireworks and the torchlight parade are scheduled 8 p.m. Saturday at Aspen Mountain.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The 72nd annual Wintersköl later this week will have the slogan, “Where would we rather be, Wintersköl 2023,” while Nancy Mayer and John Rigney will serve as official royalty for the annual celebration.

Rigney has played an important role in bringing back World Cup Skiing to Aspen Mountain and is also a longtime Aspen Chamber Resort Association board member (and current secretary of the board). Mayer has worked for years supporting Aspen businesses and nonprofit organizations through Sojourner Aspen.

Both will be honored at the Helen K. Klanderud Wintersköl Awards Luncheon on Thursday at St. Regis Aspen.

This week’s Wintersköl highlights:

Thursday

Snow sculptures on Mill Street mall — Local Artist Thomas Barlow will be carving two snow blocks into works of art on the Mill Street walking mall from noon Thursday until noon Friday.





Helen K. Klanderud Wintersköl Awards Luncheon, 11 a.m.-1.30 p.m. — A toast to winter and in memory of Helen K. Klanderud starts off the Wintersköl festivities. Local business community members will honor the Wintersköl royalty, present the Business and Nonprofit of the Year and the Molly Campbell Service Award. To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/helen-k-klanderud-winterskol-awards-luncheon-tickets-482657299977

Aspen History 101, 5:30 p.m. — A theatrical crash course in local lore, born from the no-credit, all-fun college of the Rockies, also known as the Aspen State Teachers College. The performance features actors, song, dance, resurrecting the party-loving atmosphere of Aspen State Teachers College.

Aspen Extreme, 7:30 p.m. — Screening of the iconic 1993 film Aspen Extreme, which tells the well-known and oft-repeated story of two ski bums who ditch everything to live the ski instructor dream in Aspen. Free in partnership with Aspen Chamber Resort Association and the Wheeler Opera House. For tickets, visit: http://www.aspenshowtix.com or call the Wheeler Box Office at 970.920.5770.

Friday

Friday Morning Uphill Breakfast Club, 8-10 a.m. — The season kickoff to the Uphill Breakfast Club series. Head up Tiehack for breakfast and Wintersköl raffle prize giveaways at The Cliffhouse at the top of Buttermilk Mountain. As a part of Wintersköl, AspenX and ACRA will provide free breakfast to participating uphillers from 8:45 to 10 a.m.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center’s Kidsculpt, 9 a.m.-noon — Students from Roaring Fork Valley middle schools will transform 4-foot snow cubes into freestanding artistic sculptures. The completed sculptures will be judged by a panel based on overall artistry and creativity. For more information, contact Olivia Martinez at Anderson Ranch Arts Center: omartinez@andersonranch.org or call 970-923-3181.

ACRA Presents, AVSC Rail Jam in Wagner Park — The Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club rail jam returns to Wagner Park. Local athletes will be throwing down their best tricks at this sunset rail session. There will be prizes, and a DJ; $25 to participate. For more information contact Jason Cook at JCook@teamavsc.org or call 970-205-5150.

Saturday

Soupsköl, 1- 3 p.m. — Aspen restaurants compete for the popular vote for “Best Soup in Aspen,” along with bragging rights and the Soupsköl soup pot trophy. Guests are invited to walk around Cooper Avenue mall, taste a sample of soup from each participating establishment, and cast their vote. Free and open to the public.

Wintersköl Bonfire, 6:30- 8:30 p.m. —Family-friendly bonfire at Wagner Park with hot cocoa, cookies, and more. Performances by the U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Drum and Bugle Corps, Snowmass Ski Patrol Band, and fire dancers.

Torchlight Descent and Fireworks, 8 p.m. — Fireworks over Aspen Mountain from Wagner Park and parade skiing on The Little Nell Run. Presented by ACRA, fireworks begin immediately following the Torchlight Descent.

Sunday

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch, 10 a.m.-noon — Aspen Gay Ski Week and Wintersköl crossover-brunch with Drag Queen Bingo, hosted by Ms. Mariam T. Brunch will include morning eats and options of prosecco, mimosas, bloody Marys in the Grand Salon at The Little Nell. This fundraising event is presented by Aspen Gay Ski Week, The Little Nell, and ACRA to benefit the nonprofit AspenOUT. For tickets visit https://gayskiweek.com/event/bingo-brunch-at-the-little-nell/

For a full calendar of events and more details, visit https://aspenchamber.org/events/winterskol/schedule